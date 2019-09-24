Laura Karey | Jemicy School

Laura Karey was named director of enrollment management and financial aid at Jemicy School, which educates above-average to gifted college-bound students with dyslexia or other language-based learning differences.

Karey joined Jemicy in 2011 as an associate director of admission at the Upper School. For the past three years, she served as the Upper School’s Director of Education.

As director of enrollment management and financial aid, Karey will be responsible for the coordination of activities and initiatives surrounding recruitment, pricing and financial aid, academic affairs, student life, institutional advancement, and constituent relations to support the mission, vision and financial health of the school.

