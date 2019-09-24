Quantcast

Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo September 24, 2019

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief. The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from ...

