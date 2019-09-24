Quantcast

Ravenell must remain in Md., DC and notify clients of federal charges

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 24, 2019

GREENBELT — A Baltimore attorney facing federal racketeering charges appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court, where he received conditions for his continued release, including a restriction on travel. Kenneth W. Ravenell, 60, is accused of receiving payments from a drug trafficker client and his associates in exchange for instructing them about how to evade police and continue ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo