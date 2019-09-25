Quantcast

Baltimore mayor sweats financial impact of GTTF lawsuits

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 25, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said he's worried about the potential financial impact if a judge decides the city's liable for the actions of corrupt police officers who worked on the department's Gun Trace Task Force. During his regular news conference at City Hall on Wednesday, Young said the city's already cash-strapped for reasons ranging ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo