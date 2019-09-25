Quantcast

Baltimore mayor wants Old Town Mall torn down

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 25, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said he hopes a two-alarm fire that damaged part of the Old Town Mall clears the way for a planned redevelopment. Baltimore's elected and economic development officials have long sought new building on the largely vacant retail site in east Baltimore. Young said a silver lining caused by the fire ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo