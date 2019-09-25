Quantcast

Biden comfortably ahead of Warren among Md. Democrats, poll says

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 25, 2019

Former Vice President Joseph Biden leads the field of current 2020 presidential candidates in Maryland, according to a new Goucher College poll released Wednesday. Biden leads the field of 19 candidates by 12 points followed by second-term Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The numbers closely mirror national polls even as Maryland Democratic voters wrestle with whether to ...

