Quantcast

DARRELL THOMAS ALLEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Transcription of video interview The State charged appellant Darrell T. Allen with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual offense. Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Allen was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo