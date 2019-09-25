Douglas B. Riley | BaldwinLaw

Douglas B. Riley, a trial lawyer with the Baltimore firm of BaldwinLaw LLC, was appointed to the board of trustees of the Community College of Baltimore County by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Riley has a 40 year history of trying cases and representing appellants in both state and federal courts and before administrative agencies.

A Navy veteran, Riley was commissioned in 1978 and served on active duty from 1980 to 1983 as a JAG officer.

Riley was elected to the Baltimore County Council in 1990 and represented the Fourth District from 1990 to 1998. He also served as the council’s chair.

A cum laude graduate of Bowdoin College, Riley majored in economics, government and legal studies. His law degree was conferred cum laude by Tulane University School of Law. He has a long history of service on civic and church boards including the Baltimore County Public Schools Education Foundation, Towson Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Hunt Valley and more. Riley resides with his wife, Eileen, in Baltimore County.

