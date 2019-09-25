Quantcast

Hogan appoints ALJ to Baltimore City Circuit Court bench

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 25, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anthony F. Vittoria to the Baltimore City Circuit Court. Vittoria, an administrative law judge with the Office of Administrative Hearings, fills the vacancy left by Judge Timothy J. Doory's retirement. "The appointment of qualified individuals to our justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of ...

