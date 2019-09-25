Path to Excellence innovation exhibitor spotlight: 2Betties

Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Maryland. The Daily Record wants to showcase some of them through the Path to Excellence Networking series. If you have a business that provides goods or services targeted to professional women and have been in business for three years or less, you fit the criteria to apply to exhibit at a Path to Excellence event.

If selected to exhibit your business, you would receive a 6-foot exhibit table to display your product, your company logo and a 100-word description in the Path to Excellence magazine.

Click here to apply to be an exhibitor at an upcoming Path to Excellence event.

2Betties was selected as one of the innovation exhibitors at the Oct. 2, 2019 Path to Excellence event at Howard Community College. Following is information about 2Betties.

2Betties is a women-owned healthy snack food company based in Baltimore on a mission to prove a great tasting snack can actually be good for you. Led by a mother-daughter co-founding team we aim to crush the established players in the snack food industry and reduce consumer dependence on refined sugar. We bake rounds, which look like mini donuts, and are made with five core ingredients; almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seed, maple syrup and honey. Each of our six delicious flavors including, chocolate chunk, sweet almond and maple cinnamon, are naturally gluten, grain, dairy and refined sugar free. Enjoy, for goodness sake!