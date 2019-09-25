Path to Excellence innovation exhibitor spotlight: Blissiva

Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Maryland. The Daily Record wants to showcase some of them through the Path to Excellence Networking series. If you have a business that provides goods or services targeted to professional women and have been in business for three years or less, you fit the criteria to apply to exhibit at a Path to Excellence event.

If selected to exhibit your business, you would receive a 6-foot exhibit table to display your product, your company logo and a 100-word description in the Path to Excellence magazine.

Click here to apply to be an exhibitor at an upcoming Path to Excellence event.

Blissiva was selected as one of the innovation exhibitors at the Oct. 2, 2019 Path to Excellence event at Howard Community College. Following is information about Blissiva.

It started with two best friends, a new kind of medicine and a unique opportunity. Gina Dubbe was a successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist, and Dr. Leslie Apgar was a practicing OBGYN who also owned a med spa. Inspired by nearly 20-years of traditional medicine, Dr. Apgar observed the limitations and injustices of health care. When medical marijuana was legalized in Maryland, they were determined to use this miracle medicine to create products for the complexity, beauty and power of the female body. The Blissiva Balance Pen is specifically formulated for women. With a ratio of 1:1 CBD:THC, you can get the calming CBD, with just a hint of THC to take the edge off.