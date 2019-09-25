Path to Excellence innovation exhibitor spotlight: Hon’s Honey

Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Maryland. The Daily Record wants to showcase some of them through the Path to Excellence Networking series. If you have a business that provides goods or services targeted to professional women and have been in business for three years or less, you fit the criteria to apply to exhibit at a Path to Excellence event.

If selected to exhibit your business, you would receive a 6-foot exhibit table to display your product, your company logo and a 100-word description in the Path to Excellence magazine.

Click here to apply to be an exhibitor at an upcoming Path to Excellence event.

Hon’s Honey was selected as one of the innovation exhibitors at the Oct. 2, 2019 Path to Excellence event at Howard Community College. Following is information about Hon’s Honey.

Created and maintained by The Well, Hon’s Honey is a social enterprise dedicated to giving dignity and purpose to women survivors of addiction, sex trafficking, generational poverty and trauma. All products are made by The Well’s community of women. Our natural honey based goods help to support our mission by providing women an opportunity to rediscover their value, identity and created purpose. We desire to employ equip and encourage women survivors as they establish new skills gain financial independence and experience the hope of healing.