Path to Excellence innovation exhibitor spotlight: NKVSKIN

Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Maryland. The Daily Record wants to showcase some of them through the Path to Excellence Networking series. If you have a business that provides goods or services targeted to professional women and have been in business for three years or less, you fit the criteria to apply to exhibit at a Path to Excellence event.

If selected to exhibit your business, you would receive a 6-foot exhibit table to display your product, your company logo and a 100-word description in the Path to Excellence magazine.

Click here to apply to be an exhibitor at an upcoming Path to Excellence event.

NKVSKIN was selected as one of the innovation exhibitors at the Oct. 2, 2019 Path to Excellence event at Howard Community College. Following is information about NKVSKIN.

NKVSKIN was created and designed to help create perfect skin balance. NKVSKIN prides ourselves in integrity to deliver the maximum benefits to either begin a new facial skin care regiment or to add to your existing one. We have researched all skin types to make sure that our products are able to reach a wide array of consumers. Since day one, we’ve been working tirelessly in order to expand our product offerings and make our customers experience even better. From stubborn acne to hyper-pigmentation, NKVSKIN has researched and formulated the perfect regiment to treat and repair your facial skin concerns. Serving all skin types for men, women, preteen to Generation X, we’re proud of how far we’ve come, yet remain committed to performing even better.