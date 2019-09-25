Quantcast

Baltimore judge retires after facing third disciplinary case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 25, 2019

Embattled Baltimore City District Judge Devy Patterson Russell retired Wednesday after being charged in a third disciplinary matter. Russell, who had been on the bench since 2006, had been serving a six-month suspension since July 1 as a sanction for yelling at fellow judges and court staff. The Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities recommended an additional three-month ...

