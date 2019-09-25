Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. DERRICK RUCKER

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Dismissal of charges -- State's failure to disclose confidential informant The State appeals from the dismissal of charges against David Rucker, appellee, after a grand jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County indicted Rucker on several handgun-related charges. On February 11, 2017, a confidential informant told police that an armed man was ...

