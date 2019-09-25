Sydney Montgomery | Markham Law

Sydney Montgomery joined Markham Law Firm and focuses her time on family law cases.

In addition to her legal work, Sydney is also the owner and founder of S. Montgomery Admissions Consulting, an independent educational consulting company serving high school, transfer and graduate students. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Sydney hopes to help others reach their full potential.

Montgomery is also an active member of the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Montgomery County, the Women’s Bar Association, and Montgomery County Inns of Court.

