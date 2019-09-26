5 Women Who Changed My Life: Grace Alder Foxwell Murdock

Occasionally, we ask one of our Top 100 Women or Lead­ing Women honorees to name five wom­en who have influenced her, personally and professionally. Do you know a Top 100 Woman or Leading Woman who should be featured here? Email Special Publications Editor Patrick Brannan at PBrannan@TheDailyRecord.com.

Lula Murray Alder, mother

My mother, Lula Murray Alder of Mt. Vernon, was my first teacher and remains a major influence in my everyday life. She worked in retail prior to marrying my father in 1937. She raised their five children on a weekly budget of $25 for groceries and a beauty parlor visit. She sewed, canned, baked and cured every ill. She focused on three areas: education, good manners and kindness.

We all graduated from college. We learned kindness by watching her share her baking and our dinner table with others and most of the time we had good manners. She filled our home with classical music, Broadway show tunes and art albums.

She also took us to church every Sunday. Her family table settings were elegant and the meals were delicious. She often would include a cousin or a neighbor at our holiday table and told us later it was so “the children would behave better.”

Her cleverness was only rivaled by her compassion. She helped at our church and was quick to visit shut-ins and family. She endured losses: her mother, her father, siblings and her husband, and I learned that one can survive one’s darkest hours.

Her love of education guided my path to teaching. She was in awe of educators. We lived next door to our high school with grades 7-12. Mother would often have five or six teachers in our kitchen for coffee during their breaks.

Many years later when my nephew graduated from Brown University, the speaker highlighted the merits of teaching. I watched my mother cry during the president’s speech as she patted my knee. I will never forget it. Her pride in my choice to become an educator made every late night and every challenge worth it.

Grace Alder Dorsey, aunt

My aunt, Grace Alder Dorsey, was raised in Tennessee prior to her family relocating to a farm in east Princess Anne County when she was a teen. She was my father’s sister and was a family celebrity of sorts with her education from what is now Towson University with an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree from Columbia University.

I was the youngest of my parents’ five children, and Aunt Grace sent a telegram in 1949 in response to my birth announcement with my name not yet chosen. The telegram had one line, “How about Grace?” So Grace was chosen, and I aspired to be much like my aunt in my teaching career. She held teaching and administrative positions in Somerset County and later became the Supervisor of Elementary Schools for the state of Maryland. She also taught at Western Maryland College, the University of Maryland, Towson University and Teachers’ College of Columbia University. She was a co-author of the “Developmental Reading Series,” a textbook for the primary grades first published in 1949.

She lived in Baltimore after marrying Richard Dorsey in 1951 and their visits to Princess Anne County were always special. Her poise and elegance provided a lovely model for her namesake and embellished all my mother’s lessons on etiquette. Her professional accomplishments helped me aspire to a high level of professionalism in my career.

Emily Post, etiquette expert

After my mother and my aunt, I learned the most wonderful lessons on how to improve my professionalism and my manners from Emily Post. My mother had the famous “Blue Book” of etiquette by Emily Post on our bookshelf. Whenever notes were to be written, wedding planning began for three daughters, or refreshers were needed on how to set a formal table, we were sent to retrieve and read Emily Post. When I decided to start my business, Professional Grace, I began reading every book on the market by Emily Post and those offered by the Emily Post Foundation. “The Etiquette Advantage in Business” written by Peggy and Peter Post became my “go to” book for creating presentations for area businesses and college classes. I truly enjoyed Laura Claridge’s book, “Emily Post: Daughter of the Gilded Age Mistress of American Manners.”

I enjoyed teaching manners and etiquette to my second-grade classes. Each year we celebrated “manners day” with finger foods donated by parents and served on silver platters. I penned a children’s book called “Checker, the Mannerly Cat.” I enlisted the talent of a local high school student to create the illustrations and self-published my book for family and friends.

Mrs. Julia Ford, teacher and mentor

I missed having the “favorite fourth-grade teacher” at Princess Anne Elementary. Her name was Mrs. Ford. She was tall with perfectly coifed gray hair and she wore beautiful dresses with sensible pumps every day at school. She smiled a lot and called everyone “honey.” She had elegant hands with pretty rings and her posture was perfect. She never raised her voice. The very best activity she ever assigned to her students was when she developed a headache at school she would say, “Children, I am not feeling well. I want you all to take out your library books and let’s just read to ourselves the rest of the day.” Oh my … I wish I’d had Mrs. Ford.

Then in 1972, I was all of a sudden a brand new teacher at my former elementary school. I was assigned a mentor teacher and her name was Mrs. Julia Ford. I was delirious with excitement. I felt my entire career was set of the right path with this stroke of professional luck. I went to Ford for everything about teaching and discipline and chocolate. Even with all her help it was a challenging first year. With her guidance I was able to learn the craft of teaching and I survived. It was to be her last year after a 42-year career in Somerset County. I asked her how in the world would I ever make it to retirement and her response was, “Gracie, the years just fly by.” And they did. I was blessed with her mentorship.

By the way, I had a lovely fourth-grade teacher named Miss Thompson who later married and became Mrs. Venables. She read aloud to us and I fell in love with her and with reading.

Alice Mae Beauchamp, Elementary Supervisor

Elementary Supervisor, Alice Mae Beauchamp, set me on the path of enjoying a 38-year career as an educator in the fall of 1972 in Somerset County in my hometown of Princess Anne, in the same school I attended as a child. For the next 12 years I grew professionally from an inexperienced new teacher with little going for her after a rough start in another county, to a confident and creative teacher who loved every aspect of teaching. The journey began after a phone call to Beauchamp about a possible position in the county and she said, “Come home.” Those were two of the most path changing words I would ever hear.

Beauchamp was a role model for teachers in every way. She was savvy to what children needed to want to learn to read. She was determined to provide teachers with every resource available to make learning accessible to all students. I admired her greatly and was thrilled when she arrived at my door one day with a student teacher, who just happened to be her granddaughter. Nan Harn Sartorio was in my care to help shape her into a successful teacher. No pressure, right? Well, one day near the end of her time with me, Beauchamp came to observe her. After the lesson, Nan and I were both nervous. During our conference I received one of the greatest compliments of my career. Beauchamp praised Nan for teaching a well-developed lesson and then said, “Why I thought it was Gracie up there.” Joy spread across all our faces.