Anne-Herbert Rollins | Miles & Stockbridge

Anne-Herbert Rollins, a Frederick resident and a lawyer in the Frederick office of Miles & Stockbridge, has undertaken two new community leadership positions: as chair of the Signature Gifts Committee for the Development Council of Frederick Memorial Hospital and as a member of the board of associates for Hood College.

Rollins’ appointment as a Development Council committee chair continues her involvement with Frederick Memorial Hospital after a decade of board service, including as chairman and vice chairman. She also formerly served as chairman of the board for the Frederick Regional Health System.

Rollins also was elected to Hood College’s Board of Associates, a diverse group of alumnae and alumni, parents, friends and business leaders who are ambassadors of the college.

