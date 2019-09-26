Quantcast

Community Foundation of Howard County accepting community grant applications

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2019

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, is accepting applications from nonprofits for community grants up to $15,000. Applications are available at www.cfhoco.org and due by Oct. 21. Community grants support nonprofit organizational costs and fund special projects for organizations that deliver services to Howard County residents in the ...

