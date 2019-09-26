Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Keep the ‘eye in the sky’ closed

By: Editorial Advisory Board September 26, 2019

We have written before about the “spy plane” that has flown over Baltimore. In an editorial published two years ago, we noted several recommendations about the aerial surveillance program from the Police Foundation, a national group. Among them were: Before implementing the technology on a consistent basis, police should seek an external assessment of its constitutionality. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo