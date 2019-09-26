Fabian D. Walters Jr. | Miles & Stockbridge

Fabian D. Walters Jr., a principal in the Baltimore office of Miles & Stockbridge, joined an advisory council of entrepreneurs and lawyers who will help grow and shape the Business Law Program within American University Washington College of Law.

Walters, who focuses his practice on corporate law and all aspects of public finance, earned his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law in 2006, as well as an MBA from AU’s Kogod School of Business in 2007. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Hampton University.

