Quantcast

Feds grant Baltimore $9.7M to tackle lead paint in private rentals

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 26, 2019

The federal government granted Baltimore $9.7 million on Thursday to aid city efforts to eliminate lead-based paint hazards from private low-income housing. Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young's office said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide the funds at the behest of Maryland's congressional delegation. The grant award comes a day after the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo