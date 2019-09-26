Quantcast

Hopkins study: Fentanyl a preference for some opioid users

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 26, 2019

Some Baltimore drug users have a preference for fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid responsible for a significant percentage of opioid-related deaths, a Johns Hopkins School of Public Health survey finds. That preference for fentanyl is a sign of what is available to opioid users in the open market, said Susan Sherman, the study’s senior author. “It’s the ...

