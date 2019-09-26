Quantcast

Howard Co. lawyer indicted on charges of having illegal weapons

By: Louis Krauss September 26, 2019

A Maryland federal grand jury this summer indicted a Howard County attorney on charges of possessing multiple illegal weapons, including machine guns, unregistered firearms and guns without serial numbers. Investigators said Carl Somerlock ordered parts for the weapons from Amazon and Right to Bear, a gun supply website, WBAL-TV reported Wednesday. A call to the number listed ...

