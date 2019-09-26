Quantcast

Judge imposes cap on $230M malpractice verdict, leaving $205M

Johns Hopkins says it will appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 26, 2019

A Baltimore city circuit judge this week slashed more than $24 million from what had been a $229.6 million birth injury malpractice award against Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Inc., citing Maryland’s cap on non-economic damages. But Judge Audrey J.S. Carrion let stand the jury’s verdict that the Baltimore hospital was negligent in its handling of ...

