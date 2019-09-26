Quantcast

MMHA, United Way program saves 18 families from eviction

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2019

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) and the United Way of Central Maryland (UWCM) successfully completed a four-month pilot program, Rental Connections, which prevented 18 families from eviction. Created by MMHA member companies A&G Management Company, Inc., Hendersen-Webb, Inc, Quest Management Group, LLC, Rachuba Management and Regional Management Inc., along with United Way, Rental Connections pooled shared ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo