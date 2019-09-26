Quantcast

Somerset Co. files first opioid suit post-Purdue bankruptcy

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 26, 2019

Somerset County has joined the cavalcade of county and local governments in Maryland that are suing over the opioid crisis, but it is the first Maryland jurisdiction to do so without naming Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin manufacturer that has become the face of the litigation. In a federal complaint filed last week, the county named companies such as ...

