The Daily Record celebrates 2019 VIP List winners

2019 VIP List winners Tiffany Boykin, center, of Anne Arundel Community College; and Annette Wallace, left, of Worcester County Public Schools, stand with Aram Boykin. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Davion Percy, left, of Alexander & Cleaver, PA, visits with Rylie Shewbridge, of Alexander & Cleaver, PA; and Myles Hicks, of MD Strategic Counsulting. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winners Davion Percy, left, Alexander & Cleaver, PA, and Ryan Middleton, with the Office of the Prince George’s County Executive. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winners Ryan Turner, with Community Law In Action, and Ashlee Koonce, The Ashlee Agency celebrate at the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Robert Titelman Jr., of Skylight Creative Ideas, with family members Megan Titelman, and Riley Titelman. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Arif Khan, left, a 2019 VIP List winner, stands with Nimra Khan and Brian Wheeler of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield who was the reception sponsor of the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., second from left, stands with Will Anderson, of the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development; Nicholle Granger, of MD Strategic Consulting; and Paul Isenberg, of Bringing Hope Home. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Erica Starr, Howard Bank, stands with Kelly Rawleigh, Howard Bank; Christopher Starr, Full Keel Marine Services; Donna DiCerbo, Maryland Transportation Authority; and Molly Melendez, Howard Bank. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winners Rima Kikani, second from left, of Rollins, Smalkin, Richards & Mackie, LLC, Lauren Lake, third from left, Gordon Feinblatt LLC, pose with James Andersen, of Rollins, Smalkin, Richards & Mackie, LLC; and Christopher DeStefano, and Paul Donoghue, of Rollins, Smalkin, Richards & Mackie, LLC.
From left, 2019 VIP List winners Alan Lazerow, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, and Christopher Jeffries, Kramon & Graham, P.A., visit with Thomas Baden Jr., editor of The Daily Record, and Callie Tucker, of Kramon & Graham, P.A. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winners Robert Titelman Jr., of Skylight Creative Ideas, and Jessica Gappa, Comcast, pose for a photo during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winners Maureen Arthurs, left, from the Office of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball; Sarah Mersky, second from right, from the Baltimore Jewish Council, and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski stand with Noah Arthurs. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
The 2019 VIP List winners were honored at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art on the evening of Sept. 19. Fifty individuals were honored at the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Erica Starr, second from right, from Howard Bank, poses with her award along with Howard Bank colleagues Steve Poynot, Kelly Rawleigh and Molly Melendez. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Front row from left, 2019 VIP List winners Tiffany Boykin, of Anne Arundel Community College; Kara Beverly, from the Office of Institutional Equity at Johns Hopkins University; Stephanie Smith, of the Maryland General Assembly; Ryan Turner, of Community Law In Action, pose with Aram Boykin and Calvin Smith, both with Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Robert Titelman Jr., left, of Skylight Creative Ideas, stands with John Pastalow, of Shuck and Associates, Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., visit during the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winners Veronica Jackson, left, Miles & Stockbridge, and Darius Graham, right, with the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation, stand with Rachel Duden, of the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner Stephen Mersinger, second from right, an adviser with Merrill Lynch, stands with Denise Mersinger, Eric Mersinger and Jessica Mersinger. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
2019 VIP List winner, Mallory Finn, center, Project HEAL, poses with Maureen Van Stone, of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, and Matt Legg. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
More than 200 people gathered at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art Thursday Sept. 19 to celebrate the 2019 VIP List winners. This year, 50 winners were honored by The Daily Record.
The VIP List honors people 40 and under who are the rising leaders across Maryland. They represent big and small companies, law firms, nonprofits, hospitals and universities. The Daily Record has recognized nearly 460 VIP winners since 2010.
Previous VIP winners judged more than 190 nominations and selected the winners based on their professional accomplishments, civic involvement and the overall impacts of achievements.
CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield was the reception sponsor for the event. Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, Epsilon Registration, Kramon & Graham, P.A.; Office of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and VPC, Inc. were table sponsors.
For more photos from the event, go to thedailyrecord.com/vip-list/.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.