The Daily Record celebrates 2019 VIP List winners

More than 200 people gathered at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art Thursday Sept. 19 to celebrate the 2019 VIP List winners. This year, 50 winners were honored by The Daily Record.

The VIP List honors people 40 and under who are the rising leaders across Maryland. They represent big and small companies, law firms, nonprofits, hospitals and universities. The Daily Record has recognized nearly 460 VIP winners since 2010.

Previous VIP winners judged more than 190 nominations and selected the winners based on their professional accomplishments, civic involvement and the overall impacts of achievements.

CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield was the reception sponsor for the event. Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, Epsilon Registration, Kramon & Graham, P.A.; Office of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and VPC, Inc. were table sponsors.

