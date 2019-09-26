Treatment options for breast cancer continue to evolve

Janet Fishbein loves going to work at a summer camp. She loves teaching the lifeguard class and interacting with children in the Poconos.

So when the Howard County resident and mom of two grown daughters found out she had breast cancer, she used the camp as a goal to look forward to when she got the treatments done.

Her tumor was caught early, and after surgery she headed to the closest radiation oncologist recommended by her doctor. There, she found out she was a candidate for the GammaPod, a new radiation treatment system developed at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

“It was really very important to me to get back (to camp), to get back to work,” Fishbein said. “You’re able to get back in the swing of things faster because of the short amount of time the GammaPod provides.”

The GammaPod delivers high-dose radiation to the site of the tumor, not the whole breast, and shortens treatment because it delivers a higher dose per session. It’s designed specifically for women with early stage breast cancer like Fishbein.

The GammaPod is just one example of how Maryland hospitals are innovating to improve outcomes for breast cancer patients.

That starts with catching the cancer early, through the use of 3D mammography, better genetic testing and outreach for screenings.

And the breast cancer treatments themselves are constantly evolving, with new advances in surgery, radiation, medical oncology and treatment approach directly available at Maryland hospitals.

A new machine

In Fishbein’s case, instead of three to four weeks of radiation treatments, she had five treatments and was able to make it on time to camp. Those treatments took place at the University of Maryland Medical Center, which has the first GammaPod. It is also in operation at a hospital in Texas and two more sites are expected to come online this year.

The GammaPod was cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in December 2017, and Fishbein’s treatments took place June 2019.

Using a technique called stereotactic body radiation therapy, the GammaPod immobilizes the breast by using gravity as the patient lays face down and a cup cradles the breast during treatment to prevent it from moving. Dr. Elizabeth Nichols, a radiation oncologist who treated Fishbein, said that in many women studies have shown that there’s no dose going to the heart and lung, which will hopefully result in fewer long-term side effects.

Her review of patients treated so far also shows significantly less short-term side effects than with whole breast radiation.

“The radiation is all the same, it’s just a new machine to deliver the same radiation we’ve been delivering,” Nichols said. “So we don’t have any reason to think that the efficacy is any different.”

In Fishbein’s case, she felt exhausted the day of radiation treatments but was able to get back to her normal life outside those five days.

“I think one of the biggest challenges most radiation doctors see is it’s challenging for women to come in day to day for four to up to six and a half weeks in a row,” Nichols said. “Being able to shorten that treatment is really exciting, to be able to see how it gets women back to their lives much quicker.”

Doctors are also hopeful that one day some patients will be able to skip surgery and instead be treated with the radiation only with the GammaPod. A clinical trial is opening in the near future where patients will receive GammaPod treatment first, then surgery. Doctors hope to find a set of patients where the cancer is killed with radiation alone, Nichols said.

“It’s exciting to be able to advance technology that we think it going to have a positive clinical impact for patients,” Nichols said.

Surgical advancements and survivorship care

But today, for the majority of breast cancer patients, surgery is the first step in treatment.

At Carroll Hospital and Northwest Hospital, LifeBridge Health is committed to those surgeries as precise and painless as possible.

In early 2018, LifeBridge started using a new technology called LOCalizer to mark tumors before surgery instead of a wire inserted into the woman’s breast. At Northwest, they’re also getting a new VisionCT machine, the first 3D breast specimen-designated CT system to offer 360-degree images of excised lesions. This machine allows the hospital to examine margins during surgery to make sure they’ve gotten all cancerous tissue without the need for a second surgery.

Dr. Dona Hobart, a breast surgeon who is the medical director of breast health services at LifeBridge, said she initially pursued the new technologies to reduce pain for patients. But they have other benefits, such as allowing her to decide the best approach during surgery instead of just having to follow a wire, or knowing where to shave off to get clear margins.

“If you have a small person and you’re trying to make their breasts look very good, you don’t want to take out all that tissue because you want to take out as little as possible,” Hobart said. “This technology combined with the LOCalizer where I can measure distances and then if it doesn’t look like I think it’s going to look, we can just be very directed, very precise about what we’re going to do.”

Carroll Hospital is also advancing new programs in survivorship care, and recently presented at two national conferences about ways to help reduce risk of recurrence through diet, exercise and peer support of survivors.

Medical oncology, multi-disciplinary approaches mean more survive

Though she comes from a surgeon’s perspective, Hobart recognizes that the biggest breast cancer treatment advancements have been made on the oncology side.

Breast cancer was one of the first cancers to be treated with targeted treatments to specific cancer cells, said Dr. Carole Miller, medical oncologist and cancer center director for St. Agnes/Ascension Health.

Those first treatments interfered with the production of hormones that stimulated the growth of breast cancer cells. She said the key to modern cancer treatment is understanding what makes a particular cell a cancer cell, and how to turn it off or stop it from growing.

“By doing that, by targeting therapies, you can decrease the toxicity to normal cells and increase the toxicity to bad cells to increase the survival for patients with cancer,” Miller said.

The next big advance came with targeted treatments for cancer cells with HER2, a growth factor that promotes the growth of cancer cells, and can be used in combination with chemotherapy or hormone treatments.

That left triple-negative cancers, an aggressive group which did not respond to other targeted therapies. In just the past six months, the FDA has approved a new immunological treatment to be used in combination with chemotherapy for some triple-negative patients. Immunotherapy helps the body’s immune system fight cancer cells, and Miller said doctors at St. Agnes are excited this type of treatment is now available for a group of high-risk patients, with the hope it will lead to other breakthroughs.

At St. Agnes and other hospitals, they already have an open trial looking at using those immunological treatments for patients with earlier stages of the disease, she said.

Another strength of local hospitals in breast cancer treatment is a multi-disciplinary approach that brings doctors of different specialties together as they treat patients.

St. Agnes has had a long-standing, multi-disciplinary team led by Dr. Diana Griffiths. Now, construction is underway for a state-of-the-art space to house that team in a new breast center slated to open next year.

On the Eastern Shore, the Peninsula Regional Health System considers its multi-disciplinary focus key to finding the best approach for treatment in each case.

“Every patient has a different case and we want to take their individual situation into account,” Carrie Kellams, a cancer care navigator at the system’s Henson Cancer Institute. “Meeting as a team gives us an opportunity to discuss options on how we can best care for them based on their personal situation and preferences.”

The team meets on a weekly basis to discuss all new patients and includes many different specialties and video conferencing with the institute’s new location at Ocean Pines.

The institute’s team also relies heavily on the nurse navigators, who help guide patients as they get their diagnosis, biopsy and treatment.

“Our providers are especially compassionate, they take time with their patients, get to know them,” Kellams said. “You can see how much they care and how much they want them to do well.”