US economy grew at modest 2% rate in second quarter

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger September 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a modest 2% annual rate in the second quarter, a pace sharply lower than the 3%-plus growth rates seen over the past year. Many analysts believe growth will slow further in coming quarters as global weakness and rising trade tensions exert a toll. The Commerce Department said Thursday ...

