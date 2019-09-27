Quantcast

$2B MTA budget gap worries Maryland transit activists

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 27, 2019

Transit activists are voicing their concerns about the Maryland Transit Administration's projected $2 billion funding gap. The Central Maryland Transportation Alliance argues that the agency's Capital Needs Inventory report, released in July, shows the state's transit agency needs a funding increase of more than $103 million annually for the transit system to remain in a "state ...

