Capital Bancorp named a top small-cap bank

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

Rockville-based Capital Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A., was named one of the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country in the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. The purpose of the Sm-All Stars is to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of ...

