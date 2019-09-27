Encouraging words leads to 20+ years in flooring business

Around the age of 20, Jose Ortiz Gaud was working for a national flooring subcontractor but had to take two buses to get to his job. Sometimes he would arrive late which his boss did not like.

One day, a co-worker pulled him aside and told Ortiz Gaud that he knew that he was a hard worker and understood the trade so he should go into business for himself. The idea of being an entrepreneur was appealing so Ortiz Gaud borrowed $500 from a buddy’s parents to buy a van. He began by calling companies to do freelance installs.

AllState Carpet was later born which would morph into today’s AllState Floors specializing in the installation of carpet, wood, ceramic and stone in government, mixed-use, education, hospitality and commercial facilities. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, the Jessup-based business has around 50 employees.

Ortiz Gaud notes he was able to expand over the years by meeting great people who helped him and referred new clients to the business.

“There have been some amazing angels in my life,” he said. “They encouraged me. They believed in me.”

The company portfolio includes a variety of projects in the region including the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, Towson University’s Towson Arena, the Hilton Baltimore by the Convention Center, the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and Aberdeen Proving Ground. Their largest job to date was installing nearly 300,000 square feet of carpet and ceramic installations at the Hanover-based Maryland Live! Casino.

Service and credibility are what set his business apart from others, according to Ortiz Gaud. He enjoys empowering and talking to people.

“Business is about people really — the relationships,” he said.

Ortiz Gaud is also a passionate advocate for those in need.

“That’s just how my life is,” he said. “I’m not supposed to have the life that I have. … I wanted to give back. I want to help knuckleheads like me when I was a kid. Work transforms any community. Work transformed my life.”

In 2007, a friend got him into running which brought more focus to his life. While out for a run one day in 2014, he decided to create Run Hope Work, a nonprofit dedicated to helping residents between the ages of 20 to 25 get out of poverty and reduce post-traumatic stress.

“They want to do better for themselves,” he said. “(Some) people don’t want to give these guys a shot.”

Participants are paired with a mentor who runs/works out with them and provides personal and professional guidance one to two hours a week. They also partake in meditation classes as well as pick a trade such as drywall or flooring to learn over a six month period. Upon completion, Run Hope Work helps them to get jobs in their chosen fields.

“I don’t baby any of them,” Ortiz Gaud said. “That is not my thing.”

More than 100 participants have graduated from the program.

Ortiz Gaud asks participants to text him every day. On an early July morning, he shared texts sent in late June from one of the participants, 23-year old Keonte Haynesworth. One of his answers included “I am grateful for having someone like you who actually gives people second chances.” Haynesworth was murdered in Washington a few days later. “That kid was really trying” to better his life, Ortiz Gaud notes.

Born in Puerto Rico, Ortiz Gaud is also passionate about helping to rebuild after Hurricane Maria caused massive devastation there in 2017. He co-founded Puerto Rico One, a volunteer effort designed to contribute to the long term development of the island. With family still living in the U.S. territory, Ortiz Gaud came back to the island days after the storm to provide medicine, supplies and equipment to those in need.

When asked why he wanted to give back to his home country, he said simply “I love my people.”



Expanding Opportunities

This article is featured in the 2019 edition of The Daily Record’s Expanding Opportunities Resource Guide for Small, Minority and Women Businesses. Published in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, Expanding Opportunities explores diversity, entrepreneurship and innovation in Maryland’s small business community. Read more from Expanding Opportunities on this website or read the digital edition.