Quantcast

ESTELLE C. GRAINGER v. BENEFICIAL FINANCIAL I, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

Contracts -- Breach -- Evidence In 2016, Estelle Grainger, appellant, filed a complaint for breach of contract in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, claiming that Beneficial Financial I, Inc. (Beneficial), appellee, had improperly collected payments from her for a loan that had already been discharged. Following a bench trial, the court entered judgment in favor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo