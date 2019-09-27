Quantcast

HAROLD MALCOLM SINGFIELD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police In 2014, Harold Singfield, appellant, was charged, in the Circuit Court for Washington County, with 86 criminal counts arising from four convenience store robberies, each of which occurred at a different location on a different date. Prior to trial, appellant filed a motion to sever ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo