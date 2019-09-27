Quantcast

Lockheed Martin increases share repurchase authority by $1B

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

The board of directors of Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation has authorized the purchase of up to an additional $1 billion of Lockheed Martin common stock under its share repurchase program. With this increase, the total remaining authorization for future repurchases under the share repurchase program is approximately $3.3 billion. The number of shares ...

