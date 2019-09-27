Maryland Business Express: Maryland’s one-stop business resource site

If you knew where to look across 14 Maryland agencies’ websites, or who to call or email at those agencies, the information you were looking for about how to start or operate your business was all there.

Information like, when you’re starting out, how to write a business plan, how to register your business in the state, how to obtain the right licenses and permits, or apply for Maryland tax accounts and insurance.

Or, when you’re up and running, how to maintain your licenses and permits, pay your business taxes, remain in good standing status, or make changes to your business.

Problem was, all that time and energy you’d need to get it all done. Information overload can be just as much a problem as a dearth of information.

“It became difficult to parse through and find what you need,” said Michael L. Higgs Jr., Director at Maryland State Department of Assessments & Taxation.

So the idea behind the Maryland Business Express, when it got up and running in March 2018, was to bundle everything together in one easy to use, mobile-friendly website. Collaborations among various state agencies made the process go smoother.

“It came about as we were looking for ways to make it easier to do business in the state of Maryland,” Higgs said.

Now, average users of the site can find anything they’re looking for in six or seven clicks, he said.

And that includes the direct email and office number of decision-makers — they’re conveniently located in the Help section.

But the site is more than a repository of essential business information like zoning permits, assessments and special state programs for businesses. It’s also an attempt to modernize and streamline business processes in general.

Responding to the Data

Take the site’s Intelligent Business Chatbot. It’s the first business-focused chatbot of its kind used by any government agency in the nation, that Higgs is aware of.

The feature uses a hybrid artificial intelligence (AI) that is designed to grow more user-friendly the more experience it gathers.

Customer service metrics show the feature has a 98% satisfaction rating.

The chatbot can also sense when users are feeling frustrated and will automatically transfer them over to a live operator.

Higgs said he recently attended a conference in New Orleans and got feedback that many state administrators are looking into chatbots of their own.

A One-Stop Shop

Aside from the Business Resources section of the Maryland Business Express site, the Why Maryland section provides a succinct menu of the state’s business landscape.

Browsers can find illustrated summaries of the state’s economic strengths by region, a section on the higher educational institutions and workforce, and a list of Maryland’s business funding programs, investment incentives and tax credits.

They can also quickly get their hands-on vital statistics, quality of life indicators, workforce education highlights and an overview of the local transportation grid.

And the contacts for various state agencies are also localized by region, so entrepreneurs can send their questions to who they need to contact right out of the gate. They also have a list of where to network and grow business relationships with others.

There’s even a section for those looking into government contracting at the federal, state and local level.

Entrepreneurs who visit the site seem to be responding.

Higgs said he’s heard from folks who’d been wading for months through various websites until they came upon Maryland Business Express, and got things up and running in a matter of days.

“For some entrepreneurs out there, it’s been a life-changing experience,” he said.

What’s Up Ahead

Over the short term, users can expect some updates to the site to look forward to.

Expanding the business filings section is one part of the plan.

For instance, business operators will soon be able to take care of past-due filings online to make it easier and more efficient for them to come back into good standing.

And as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s More Jobs for Marylanders Program to bring more jobs and businesses to underserved communities, the site is preparing to allow medium and small businesses the ability to wipe their filings fees for the year — a $300 savings.

On August 1, the site launched a tax filing portal where operators can file online applications and have quick access to their account, and find out the status of their applications.

While the site administrators plan on increasing the use of email communications with users, in the next several months, they’re also adding a call center.

The idea is to staff the center with solutions experts who can help reduce wait times and transfers.

“We’re really working to modernize and streamline business processes,” Higgs said.



Expanding Opportunities

