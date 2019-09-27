Quantcast

New law will require insurers to notify MIA of data breaches

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 27, 2019

Insurance carriers that experience a breach which could compromise the personal information of Marylanders will now have to alert the Maryland Insurance Administration under a law set to go into effect Tuesday. The new law is similar to one that already requires all companies that discover a breach affecting Marylanders’ personal information to notify those affected as ...

