Quantcast

Nonprofit group works to stop wrongful student suspensions

By: Louis Krauss September 27, 2019

Facing a 10-day suspension for bringing a bottle of pepper spray to school that accidentally went off in a locker room last year, ninth-grade student Jewel Agu and her mom Terryce Elliott were worried Agu might have to miss more class than the week she was already suspended, or be forced to leave Dundalk High School altogether, which they felt was an unfair punishment.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo