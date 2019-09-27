Quantcast

RAYMOND JACOB MURRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Raymond Jacob Murray, appellant, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, firstdegree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy ...

