Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. ERROL D. FULFORD

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Plea agreement -- Not guilty verdict The question presented in this appeal is whether a circuit court can, after accepting the terms of a plea agreement, accepting the defendant’s guilty plea, finding it to have been entered knowingly and voluntarily, hearing the factual basis of the plea, and finding the violation beyond a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo