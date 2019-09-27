Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop accelerates $12M financing for Opportunity Zone property

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it structured $11.5957 million in accelerated financing for Lewisburg Summit Apartments, an affordable multifamily community in Lewisburg, Tennessee. The project is supported by an allocation of four percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits in partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Walker & Dunlop Senior Vice President Rob Rotach worked closely with the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo