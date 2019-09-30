Quantcast

Justices show interest in Staples’ challenge to Maryland tax

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 30, 2019

The U.S. Supreme Court has shown some interest in hearing office supply giant Staples Inc.’s argument that Maryland’s tax assessment on fees that the Massachusetts-based company collects from its Maryland franchisees violates the Constitution’s Due Process and Interstate Commerce clauses. The justices in August asked the Maryland comptroller’s office to respond to Staples’ argument that the ...

