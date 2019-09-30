Quantcast

MCB Real Estate partners in $152M DC office purchase

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 30, 2019

A joint venture between Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate and investment fund manager Artemis Real Estate Partners purchased a Washington office building for more than $152 million. MCB Real Estate said on Monday the partners bought the Liberty Place "trophy office building" at 325 7th St NW in Washington. In announcing the deal the firm touted the ...

