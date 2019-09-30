Quantcast

Medical cannabis group wants Md. to broaden tests of vaping cartridges

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 30, 2019

An organization for safe medical cannabis products is calling for the state to test cartridges used in e-cigarette devices for two substances suspected of being involved in hundreds of lung illnesses and a dozen deaths across the country. Rita Montoya, director of Americans for Safe Access Maryland, urged the commission to begin testing for propylene glycol ...

