Quantcast

Businesses having a harder time getting credit, survey finds

By: Associated Press Joyce M. Rosenberg September 30, 2019

Small and mid-sized businesses are having a harder time getting credit and that's having an impact on their plans to hire.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo