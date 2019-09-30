Quantcast

U.S. Justice Department alleges bias at Glen Burnie used car dealership

By: Louis Krauss September 30, 2019

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges a used car dealership in Glen Burnie has a history of discriminatory practices against African Americans looking to purchase a car, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Maryland.

