Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By: Associated Press Anne D'Innocenzio September 30, 2019

Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a once-hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

