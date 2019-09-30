Quantcast

WeWork withdrawing its stock market IPO filing

By: Associated Press Alexandra Olson and Stan Choe September 30, 2019

WeWork's new leaders formally suspended a planned stock market debut Monday, as they seek to repair the battered image of a company that appeared to revolutionize the office-rental industry and was poised just weeks ago to go public with a value of nearly $50 billion.

