2U teams with St. John Fisher College for pharmacy program

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2019

A pharmacy school in New York and a Maryland education technology firm are partnering to offer a doctorate of pharmacy degree for people who can't relocate to Rochester. The St. John Fisher College Wegmans School of Pharmacy in Rochester will work with Lanham-based 2U Inc. on the new doctor of pharmacy degree program that has both online and ...

